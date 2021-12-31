MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

COVID-19 Update | Entire eligible population gets fully vaccinated in Indore district

The district, among the worst-hit in the state during the pandemic, achieved the feat of full vaccination within 11 months after the inoculation drive began.

PTI
December 31, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST
Representative image: Reuters

Representative image: Reuters


The entire eligible population in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.

Notably, the Indore city, the district headquarters, has been earning the top rank in the national cleanliness survey for the last five years.

The district, among the worst-hit in the state during the pandemic, achieved the feat of full vaccination within 11 months after the inoculation drive began.

“We had set ourselves the target of inoculating 28,07,558 people above 18 years. Against the target, 28,18,304 eligible people have got double shots,” district immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

Teams of the health department ran a special drive from November 10 to jab the people who were hesitant to take the second dose, he said.

According to government figures, 55 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the case tally to 1,53,686. Of them, 1,395 people have died so far.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Current Affairs #Health #India #Indore #Madhya Pradesh
first published: Dec 31, 2021 08:04 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.