DRDO develops supplemental oxygen delivery system for soldiers, COVID-19 patients 

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said on April 19 that it has developed a SpO2-based supplemental oxygen delivery system for soldiers serving in extremely high-altitude areas and COVID-19 patients.

“This automatic system delivers supplemental oxygen based on the SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) levels and prevents the person from sinking to a state of hypoxia, which is fatal in most cases, if it sets in,” the DRDO said in a statement.

Hypoxia is a condition in which the amount of oxygen reaching the tissues is inadequate to fulfil all the energy requirements of the body.

“This is exactly the situation that gets replicated in a COVID-19 patient due to the virus infection and has been leading to the current crisis,” it stated.

If a COVID-19 patient’s SpO2 level goes below 94 percent, he or she is generally advised to contact the doctor immediately as hospitalisation may be necessary.

The statement noted that the new oxygen delivery system is of great value not only to the Indian Army soldiers fighting in the extremely high-altitude areas but also to the country in this severe crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the system is indigenously developed for operation in field conditions, it is unique with its dual qualities of robustness and cheap and is already in bulk production with industry,” it mentioned.