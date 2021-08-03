MARKET NEWS

August 03, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Maharashtra government eases COVID-19 restrictions, shops to open till 8 pm

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: A total of 4,24,773 deaths linked to the disease have been reported so far in the country, including 1,32,948 from Maharashtra, 36,587 from Karnataka, 34,102 from Tamil Nadu, 25,054 from Delhi, 22,763 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,149 from West Bengal and 16,794 from Punjab.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India registered 40,134 fresh COVID-19 infections, pushing its virus tally to 3,16,95,958, while the number of active cases recorded an increase for the sixth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 4,24,773 with 422 daily fatalities. The number of active coronavirus cases
has increased to 4,13,718 and comprises 1.31 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. An increase of 2,766 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Also, 14,28,984 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 46,96,45,494, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.81 percent . The weekly positivity rate was recorded at  2.37 percent, according to the Health Ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,08,57,467, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated. Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 47.22 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore COVID-19 cases on May 4, and 3 crore on June 23. The 422 new fatalities include 157 from Maharashtra, 64 from Odisha and 56 from Kerala. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
  • August 03, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra eases COVID-19 restrictions

    Maharashtra government has announced relaxation in the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related restrictions on August 2. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that shops will be permitted to remain open till 8 pm instead of 4 pm in the districts where Covid infections have reduced. As far as Mumbai local trains are concerned, the CM said that allowing all segments of society would be difficult "in the first phase" as the easing of curbs was being done slowly.

  • August 03, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Another 23 people die of COVID-19 in Nepal

    Another 23 people died due to COVID-19 in Nepal, taking the virus-related death toll to 9,898 in the country, according to official data on Monday. In the last 24 hours, Nepal reported 3,125 fresh coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Health and Population said, of which 2,279 cases were detected through the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and 846 cases through the rapid antigen test. Now, the coronavirus caseload stands at 699,649 in the country. The number of coronavirus recoveries stand at 658,122, with 1,925 persons discharged from care institutions in the past 24 hours. As per the data, 13,811 COVID-19 detection tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. 

  • August 03, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu reports 1,957 new cases, 2,068 recoveries, and 28 deaths in past 24 hours.

    Active cases: 20,385

    Total recoveries: 25,09,029

    Death toll: 34,130 

  • August 03, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Telangana reports 591 new cases, 2 deaths and 643 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

    Active cases: 8,819

    Total cases: 6,45,997

    Death toll: 3807

  • August 03, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Karnataka reports 1,285 fresh cases, 1,383 discharges, and 25 deaths in  past 24 hours.
     
    Active cases: 24,021

    Total discharges: 28,47,627

    Death toll: 36,612

  • August 03, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Himachal Pradesh reports 208 new cases, 132 recoveries, and one death in past 24 hours.

    Active cases: 1304

    Total positive cases: 2,06,369

  • August 03, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Uttarakhand reports 37 new cases, 71 recoveries & zero deaths in past 24 hours

    Active cases: 637

    Total recoveries: 3,28,224

    Death toll: 7363

  • August 03, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Around 47 crore vaccine doses administered in July and second half of June

    Around 47 crore vaccine doses administered in July and second half of June. Vaccine availability will increase quite significantly in August & overall. Bharat Biotech is expected to provide 7-10 crore doses per month in the coming weeks: Dr NK Arora, Chairman, COVID working group.

  • August 03, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Devotees are barred from entering 22 temples in Madurai till August 8, says Madurai District Collector

  • August 03, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Madras High Court orders Tamil Nadu government to make sure that all transgenders in the state should be vaccinated within three months.

  • August 03, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | BMC relaxes Mumbai lockdown rules: Restaurants allowed to stay open till 4 pm on all days

    Mumbai’s civic body – the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) – announced on August 2 that restaurants in the city will be allowed to stay open till 4 pm on all days of the week, reported News18. Earlier, restaurants and eateries were only allowed to operate their take-away food section on weekends -- that is Saturdays and Sundays -- and could offer dine-in facilities with a limited seating capacity till 4 pm only on weekdays.

    The lockdown rules in  Mumbai were only relaxed after the Maharashtra government allowed concerned authorities to dial down COVID-19 restrictions in the city. The current lockdown rules in Mumbai were relaxed after an order from the Maharashtra government stated that the decision on reducing the currently imposed COVID-19 restrictions in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, and Thane districts will have to be taken by the Disaster Management Authorities of the respective districts.

    While as per the BMC notification, all non-essential shops in Mumbai will be allowed to operate till 10 pm daily and most indoor and outdoor activities have been allowed save sports where social distancing is not possible, the Mumbai civic authority has not allowed malls in the city to reopen. The Mumbai lockdown rule relaxations come at a time when there are 4,744 active coronavirus cases in the city. Mumbai’s COVID-19 recovery state now stands at 97 percent and the city added 259 fresh infections on August 2.

  • August 03, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in most of the countries and territories across the world, infecting over 19.72 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

