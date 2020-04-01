3 Point Analysis | Is India entering Stage 3 of COVID-19?

April 1 is the eighth day of India's 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India as has crossed the 1,600 mark. But has India entered stage 3, or community transmission, of COVID-19?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to understand what are the various stages of the coronavirus spread and where does India stand right now?