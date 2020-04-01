App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 08:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Is India entering Stage 3 of COVID-19?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to understand what are the various stages of the coronavirus spread and where does India stand right now?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

April 1 is the eighth day of India's 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India as has crossed the 1,600 mark. But has India entered stage 3, or community transmission, of COVID-19?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to understand what are the various stages of the coronavirus spread and where does India stand right now?

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click hereFollow our full coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 08:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #video

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.