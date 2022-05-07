Happy Mother’s Day 2022: Wishes, images, greetings and quotes to share with mom

Mother's Day: Wish your mom on the occasion of Mother's Day with a sweet card.

Mother’s Day is a good day to remind your mum how important she is to you. While mothers deserve to be celebrated every day of the year, we can all agree that is rarely the case. So this Mother’s Day, go the extra mile to make your mom feel extra special. In India, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. This year it will fall on May 8. You can do several things to make your mom’s day – cook her favourite meal, take her out for a day of pampering, spend time with her and bring a smile to her face with a heartfelt message.

This Mother’s Day, let your mom know how much she means to you with a Mother’s Day card or a sweet greeting. Here are some Mother’s Day wishes, images, greetings you can share with your mother:

We might be miles apart but you are in my thoughts every day, Mom. Happy Mother’s Day!

My mom brings unparalleled joy to every room she is in – and everyone who knows her is lucky to know her. But I am the luckiest, because God chose me to be her child. Happy Mother’s Day, Mumma!

Happy Mother’s Day to the saint who helped me through scraped knees and broken hearts. Love you, mom

Happy Mother's Day!

My mother smiles in my happiness, cries with my tears. She is love personified.

Thank you for all you do, mum. I know we don’t say it often enough!

Tolerance, patience, kindness – these are the things you taught me. Thank you, mom

Sending a special hug to the woman who is my whole world. Happy Mother’s Day, mom!

Happy Mother’s Day to my very own superhero! With you by my side, I know I can touch the skies, mom. Thank you!

Mother’s Day quotes to share:

"Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother." – Oprah Winfrey

"A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." – Princess Diana

Mother's Day 2022: Mother's Day is being celebrated on May 8

"My mother is a walking miracle." – Leonardo DiCaprio

“Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together.” — Susan Gale

“A mother understands what a child does not say.” — Jewish proverb





