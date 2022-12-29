Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: History, significance, life of tenth Sikh guru

Guru Gobind Singh had four sons, all of whom were killed during his lifetime. (Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter)

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, was born on December 22 as per the Georgian calendar in Patna in the year 1666. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti every year in accordance with the lunar calendar.

A spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher, Guru Gobind Singh’s teachings have enlightened not only the people of the Sikh community, but people across the world.

Guru Gobind Singh is the son of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of ten Sikh gurus. He was installed as the tenth and final leader of the Sikhs when he was nine after his father was executed by Aurangzeb.

Guru Gobind Singh had four sons, all of whom were killed during his lifetime.

Two of his sons, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, were sealed alive in a wall by the mughals. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that December 26 will be marked as “Veer Baal Diwas” in recognition of the brave sacrifice of the young sons.

He fought 13 battles against the Mughals and the kings of Siwalik Hills.

Guru Gobind Singh died on October 7, 1708 after he was stabbed by the men of Wazir Khan, the Nawab of Sirhind.