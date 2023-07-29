Flyers criticised for leaving garbage in aisle, trashing plane: 'Put them on no-fly list’

The shocking state in which Air Algerie passengers left their plane

Calls are being made to identify and penalise the passengers who left their airplane in a sorry state, with garbage littering the aisle and empty water bottles scattered around their seats. Photos that have emerged on social media show the shocking state in which the flyers left the aircraft after their flight.

The photographs were reportedly taken on an Air Algerie flight connecting Algeria to Canada. Air Algerie is the national flag carrier of Algeria which connects the North African country to 39 destinations across the world.

“There should be fines for leaving planes in this state. Pictures taken from a recent Air Algérie flight from Montreal to Algiers,” a popular Twitter account wrote while sharing the pictures which were first posted to a travel-related Facebook group.



— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 28, 2023

One picture shows something like yellow powder covering the airplane floor, empty food packets and plastic water bottles scattered on the ground and wadded tissue papers on the seat.

Viewers were surprised by the lack of civic responsibility on display and called for the passengers to be fined or banned from flying.

“Gross people. I'm extra thoughtful on a plane!” wrote one commenter. “Folks that occupied these seats should be entered on the no-fly list,” another said. “This is a crime scene,” a third user opined.

However, several people noted that the second picture showing a particularly sorry state of affairs did not look like normal trash. They theorised that it was the result of turbulence.

“Looks like the aftermath of a bad turbulence,” one Twitter user wrote. “The 2nd pic doesn't even look normal. Looks like the aftermath of a turbulence or something,” another agreed.