Rockwell Automation India Concludes “India Inc. on the Move,” Aims to Make India Global Manufacturing Hub

Advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), robotics, Big Data, the Internet of Things (IoT), etc., are catalyzing transformation and reshaping the global manufacturing landscape. As India is gearing up to become ‘Atmanirbhar’ in the truest sense, the manufacturing sector is poised to drive this growth riding on digital technologies. Hence, to discuss how technologies are changing the face of manufacturing, CNBC-TV18 and Moneycontrol in collaboration with Rockwell Automation, brought together experts and industry leaders in an engaging and insightful two-day virtual summit - ‘India Inc. On The Move’.

Dilip Sawhney, managing director, Rockwell Automation India, kicked off the event which began on 26th August 2021. He said, “The focus of this two-day event has been on sustaining and accelerating the growth of manufacturing, especially emphasizing on the critical role of innovation. As we go through leading our organizations and the industry in these very challenging and exciting times, it’s not just technologies or business operations that are going to make us successful, there is a whole new dimension around what it takes to unlock the hidden potential of the human capital.”

The event saw an eminent gathering of the manufacturing industry's brightest minds who shared their thoughts on how we can build smart manufacturing ecosystems to gain a competitive edge in the new normal. It was honored by 52 veteran industry speakers that inspired viewers with numerous ideas, innovations, and strategies to reset the manufacturing industry to make it future-ready. Emphasizing the theme for this year, “Innovate Your Future,” the event focused on leveraging technological innovations to uncover untapped possibilities to assist India’s transformation into a global manufacturing hub, and thereby also furthered Rockwell Automation’s commitment to further digital transformation and industrial automation in India.

Some of the prominent industry speakers included business leaders like Cyril Perducat, senior vice president & chief technology officer, Rockwell Automation, Scott Wooldridge, president, Asia Pacific, Rockwell Automation, Neeraj Sinha, advisor (S&T), NITI Aayog, Harsh Mariwala, chairman, Marico, George Young, global managing director, Kalypso, Atanu Roy, senior vice president & group CIO Info-tech, Biocon Ltd., Dr. Avadhut Parab, global CIO, Wockhardt; Kamal Bali, president and MD, Volvo Group, India just to name a few. The event also saw enthusiastic participation from various exhibitors like PIMA Controls Pvt. Ltd., MultiVista Global Pvt. Ltd., Rexel India, Sonepar India, BASE Automation India, Claroty & Kalypso.

The leaders engaged in insightful conversations around topics like unlocking artificial intelligence in manufacturing, navigating crises through inclusive leadership, the urgency of cybersecurity: take the next step, microaggressions: what they are and why they matter, and rethinking innovation in industrial manufacturing. The focus was on 5 key industries namely pharmaceuticals, chemical, automobiles, FMCG, and heavy industries.

Reimagining pharma as an innovation hub

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pharmaceuticals sector has become all the more crucial and seen an accelerated pace of growth. The session, thus, focused on increasing supply chain efficiencies, streaming compliance & regulations, and cloud computing for personalized medicine to transform the future of Indian pharma and make it the world’s pharmacy.

Decoding the digital equation of the chemical industry

India’s chemical industry has been a consistent value creator driven by increasing domestic demand and a growth in exports. In this session, the speakers delved into automation of key chemical engineering processes & a human-machine collaboration for more efficient R&D. The discussion also ventured into the security threats faced by the sector and how to navigate them.

Driving into the next digital frontier

Autonomous driving, diverse mobility, EVs and connectivity are revolutionizing the Indian automobile industry. The speakers in this session deep dived into global specification design development, real-time data analysis, workforce training and machine-builder coordination, the key aspects that are driving the automobile transformation today.

Rebooting consumer connections in FMCG

The highlights of the session on the FMCG sector, which is growing at an unprecedented rate driven by shifting economic power and rising incomes, were discussions about digital innovation in FMCG manufacturing, sustainable production, optimization of resource management and navigating through cyber security risks.

Uncovering digital diagnostics in heavy industries

Heavy industries such as cement, power, mining, water, etc., are enormous job creators and add immense value to India’s economic growth. The session discussed the role of digital in reshaping the utility value chain, AI for risk assessment, need for predictive analyses to optimize the value chain and reduce downtime, as well as the use of IIoT for enhanced operational efficiency.

In Conclusion

In the economies of today, the manufacturing sector is a driver of growth, innovation, productivity, and employment. Emerging technologies are transforming the future of the manufacturing ecosystem and companies will have to embrace them to thrive and enable India to become the ‘factory of the world’.

To catch the glimpses of both the days, you can watch the day 1 highlights on 30th October 3pm and Day 2 highlights on 7th & 13th November at 4:30pm on CNBC-TV18 exclusively.

The full sessions are also available here: https://www.rockwellautomation.com/en-in/company/events/in-person-events/india-inc-on-the-move-2021.html