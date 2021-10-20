Poonawalla Fincorp launches ‘Khushiyon Ka Celebration’, with interest rates starting 9.99% p.a.

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (Formerly Magma Fincorp Limited) has launched exciting ‘Khushiyon Ka Celebration’ festive offers.

Competitive interest rates starting 9.99% p.a.

Zero foreclosure charges on Personal Loans and Professional Loans

Digital application process for online customers

The company hopes to sweeten the festivities for all borrowers with these exciting offers:

Poonawalla Fincorp offers Personal Loan, Loan to Professionals, Pre-owned Car Loan, Business Loan, Home Loan, and Loan against Property with minimal documentation and quick approvals.

Manish Chaudhari, Head – Brand, Digital & Alliances, Poonawalla Fincorp Limited said, “As a part of ‘Khushiyon Ka Celebration’, we want to distil happiness down to its very essence and address the financial needs of our borrowers with a digital-first focus. In addition to the traditional mediums, customers can choose to apply online for these festive offers”.

All offers can be viewed on the company’s website, where borrowers can request a call back to discuss the offers easily. The offers are applicable on all products by Poonawalla Fincorp and Poonawalla Housing Finance.

About Poonawalla Fincorp Limited

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (Formerly known as Magma Fincorp Limited) is a non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking finance Company (ND-SI-NBFC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Company started operations nearly three decades back and is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange in India (NSE). Consequent to the capital raise of Rs 3,456 Crore in May’21, the Company is now part of Poonawalla Group with majority stake owned by Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited, a company owned and controlled by Mr. Adar Poonawalla.

The Company’s new identity “P” stands for Passion, Principles, Purpose, People and Possibilities. Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (“PFL”) has a widespread coverage with 296 branches across 21 States and a loan book of more than Rs. 14,000 crores. The Company offers a bouquet of financial products including Loans to Professionals, Business Loans, Personal Loans, Pre-Owned car loans, Mortgage finance and general insurance.

For more information, please log on to: www.poonawallafincorp.com

