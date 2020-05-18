Check out the Trend and SWOT Analysis of stocks on Moneycontrol

Moneycontrol News Moneycontrol News

The two most niggling questions that frustrate even a savvy stock market investor are:

> What is the overall trend of a stock?

> How strong is a company’s finances?

An investor typically turns to his broker for answers. Or scours financial websites. Or shadows influencers on social media. There are limits to these quests because the answers are not often easily available.

Moneycontrol has unveiled a feature to help our readers find answers to these questions efficiently. The feature provides Trend and SWOT analyses of a stock.

The Trend analysis offers a technical rating to a stock. The rating was arrived through a complex formula built on the back of several technical analysis parameters. What it helps our readers access is two vital features:

One, obtain actionable rating such as ‘Bullish’, ‘Bearish’, ‘Very Bullish’, ‘Very Bearish’ or ‘Neutral’ on a stock.

Two, find out the stock’s trend in the short, medium and long term.

These two insights will potentially make it easier for an investor to sell or buy shares.

As we always do, this feature has been added to the stock page, stock forum and portfolio linked to other wide range of sources, including analysis and opinion.

The SWOT analysis as the title suggests provides detail of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a stock. To arrive at each of these parameters, a raft of important indicators such as current and historical trend on the finances of a company such as revenue, net profit, margin, and debt were evaluated.

That’s not all. How effectively did a company utilise shareholder funds? What is its dividend history? What to make of its shareholding pattern? What is the overall analyst rating on the street? Any credit rating changes that one should be worried about? All these questions, to name a few, are scrutinised for the SWOT analysis.

The SWOT feature enables users to easily assess the big picture of a company and take rational investment decision.

The new features reflect Moneycontrol’s focus on enhancing the experience of our users. Everything we do, we put our users at the centre of those efforts. We want our readers to connect the dots, be informed, updated, smarter and sharper by being exposed to new features and analyses that give an edge to their financial decisions. Users will find plenty of other new features that sharply improve their experience. We have integrated Moneycontrol with Smallcase to help our users improve their transactions as well. Users can now buy and sell shares from the Moneycontrol platform with their existing brokers.

