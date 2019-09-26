6 things you must consider before buying a workplace computer

Small and medium businesses (SMBs) can transform their operations, yield more profits and drive productivity by investing in digital technologies. By going online, getting internet connectivity, installing better software and hardware, businesses can reap benefits and expand their boundaries.

As per a Google-KPMG report, digital SMBs grow revenues and profits up to twice as fast as offline counterparts. Therefore, it is important to make most of the digital transformation, which starts with a basic step- buying a quality desktop.

SMBs should invest in a reliable desktop for their workplace that suits their business needs and functioning. For instance, a SMB running a manufacturing unit should buy a computer that supports heavy software, stores data, address security concerns, and also reduce expenditure on repair of computers.

It should be a priority for SMBs to buy an updated computer. Here’s a checklist of things you should consider while buying a workplace computer:

Operating system: First, you must invest in a business operating system like Windows 10 Professional Edition. Win10 Professional Edition comes with sophisticated connectivity and privacy tools like Bitlocker, Remote Desktop, and Client Hyper-V. Bitlocker is one of the most powerful disk encryption tools on Windows.

Processors: You should buy the latest of Intel Core processors that support hyperthreading. Generally Intel Core i5 or i7 Processors are recommended as they come with a minimum 4 cores and support heavy file-handling, Office Software like multiple spreadsheets and e-mail, and creative software. Be sure to invest in a good Discrete Graphics Card from NVIDIA/AMD which are engineered for high-end graphic design and multimedia-rich applications.

Storage and Memory: This is one of the concerns of businesses as they have huge amounts of data to store. SMBs should buy computers with two tiers of storage. A minimum 1TB primary storage, coupled with solid state (SSD) storage device. Likewise, consider keeping a minimum 8GB to 16GB RAM for optimal performance speed.

Chassis Space : Depending on the space you have in your office, consider using either a full-sized tower or a small-form-factor or Tiny Desktop. Bulky desktops take up large space, but don’t compromise on performance.

Reliability and after-service: The desktop should be durable and should be able to be moved anywhere as per your requirement without any external and internal damage. It should be capable of full performance at room temperatures and avoid system-crashes even under the most intense of work-loads. The Desktop must come with dust-repellent engineering and be silent to be under 30decibels of noise. After all, you expect to be in a room with a computer all day long ! The Desktop must be service-able within a reasonable timeline. Usually within a business day or two – and spare parts be readily available.

Brand: Always invest with the leaders. A reputed computer brand will ensure quality, and at the same time have the necessary breadth to cover you as a customer wherever your business may be. Leaders provide you with extended warranties that can last upto 5 years – connecting with your business continuity planning.

Time to refresh: Remember, your employees have to work on these desktops every day. According to a recent study by Intel, an obsolete PC can cost your business upto INR 1.9L*. It is better to invest in an updated computer to enable your workforce to multitask, use software to minimise repeated tasks. An old computer can hamper your productivity and drain out your employees.

