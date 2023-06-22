Ex Bengal chief minister's daughter identifies as a man, to get sex change surgery

Suchetan was born Suchetana Bhattacharjee to Buddhadeb and Meera Bhattacharjee. (Image: india.postsen.com)

Suchetana Bhattacharjee, the daughter of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, has decided to undergo a sex-change operation after identifying as a man for years. Suchetana, who will now be known as 'Suchetan,' has started taking legal advice and consulting with psychiatrists to obtain the necessary certificates for the procedure.

In an interview with India Today, Suchetan expressed his strong conviction and motivation behind this decision. He stated, "My parental identity or family identity is not a big deal. I am doing this as part of my LGBTQ movement. I want to stop the social harassment I face every day as a trans-man."

At the age of 41, Suchetan firmly believes that he is capable of making decisions about his own life. He emphasized, "Please don't drag my parents into this. Whoever considers himself a man mentally is also a man, just as I consider myself male mentally. I want it to be physical now."

Suchetan says that his father will support his decision, as he has been aware of this since childhood.

Suchetan expressed his readiness to face any challenges that may come his way while pursuing this. He stated, "I have taken this decision. I will fight. I have that courage. I don't care who says what. I am ready to answer everyone's questions."

In a plea to the media, Suchetan urged them not to distort the news surrounding his journey. He asserted, "This is the one and only decision of mine. I will appeal to everyone not to distort this news. This is my own struggle. I want to fight this alone. It is better late than never. I have had this orientation since my childhood. Many people supported this, and many were heckled. Mentally, I am a trans-man, and physically, I want to be the same."

He also called upon the LGBTQ community to be bold and resilient, stating, "I will ask everyone to be bold. Maybe there will be some controversy over my name and my parents. But I will repeatedly say, please understand. Everyone needs to."