Tiger Shroff keeps the action image going, puts his mouth where the money is

Tiger Shroff (Image: Twitter/@iTIGERSHROFF)

Four big movies, all out and out action films – that's what Tiger Shroff's modus operandi will be for the next couple of years with Heropanti 2, Ganapath: Chapter 1, Baaghi 4 and Rambo remake currently in different stages of production.

For an actor who has delivered some of his biggest successes with films that have had the largest dose of action, the Shroff scion certain knows where the money lies.

It has been seven years since the release of Heropanti (2014) and though it was a love story, there was ton loads of action in it. His next release Baaghi, again an action movie, turned out to be such a big success that producer Sajid Nadiadwala went on to make Baaghi 2 (a blockbuster) and Baaghi 3 (cut short due to the pandemic). There are plans in place for Baaghi 4. Further, War broke all barriers as in the dual role of being a hero as well as the villain – Tiger totally let himself loose in an adrenalin pumping action avatar.

For someone who did not score optimally with A Flying Jatt (super hero film), Munna Michael (dance film) and Student of the Year 2 (feel good popcorn entertainer), Tiger took a conscious call that his subsequent films would basically be designed as action films with a whole lot of masala ingredients in them.

No wonder, Heropanti 2 plays to his strength. That is going to be his next release which reunites him with his Baaghi 3 producer Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan. The first major schedule of the film has already been wrapped up and if the shoot images from the film are any indication, he would be seen in a suave and a dapper avatar. Expect some stylish action in place here.

Ganapath: Chapter 1 could well be a masala entertainer in the offering, as indicated by the first look motion posters that have been unveiled. Vikas Behl, director of humane stories like Super 30 and Queen, has a job in hand to present Tiger to the gentry in a way that indeed brings in 'seeti taali' response. This time around, Tiger plays a boxer and has his Heropanti leading lady Kriti Sanon as the co-star. What is remarkable is that the filmmakers have so much confidence in the film that they have already announced it as a franchise.

Of course, all eyes are on how the whole set up of Baaghi 4 is put in place, which is practically the only franchise that would be moving into the fourth part and that too as the only one belonging to the action genre with a solo lead. There have been Housefull and Golmaal franchises too. However, first and foremost these are primarily comedy films and secondly, even though Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn lead the show, these remain multi-starrers at the core. Yet, with Nadiadwala designing the franchise, Tiger is set for deadly action again.

Talking about being deadly, there has not been anything deadlier than Rambo when the Sylvester Stallone franchise started taking shape in the 1980s. With Tiger stepping into the big shoes with an official remake of the film, rest assured there would be monumental expectations. The film with Siddharth Anand as the director was announced some time back and a poster was also revealed. However, the duo went on to make War first. Recently, there were also rumours of Prabhas coming in as a replacement, something which Tiger himself quashed.

No wonder, the slate is completely full for Tiger and it's going to be action, action and more action for the young superstar. Even at conservative estimates, around Rs 1,000 crore are riding on Tiger if one accounts for a sum total of theatrical, satellite and OTT business at the bare minimum.

For an actor who has already delivered mega blockbusters like War and Baaghi 2 in recent times, he is pretty much playing by his strengths and that is not a bad deal at all in times when it is better for superstars to play by their image rather than being experimental.