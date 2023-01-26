Republic Day 2023: 5 evergreen patriotic songs for the day

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 year to mark the day in 1950 when India declared itself as a sovereign republic characterised by the people’s government and adopted its own Constitution.

On this day, the sacrifices made by nationalists and the armed forces to protect the country are also celebrated. On that note, here are five evergreen patriotic songs to mark India's 74th Republic Day.

1.) 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo'

Written by Kavi Pradeep, composed by C Ramchandra, and sung by Lata Mangeshkar, the song commemorates Indian soldiers who died during the Sino-Indian War in 1962.

2.) 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'

Moneycontrol News