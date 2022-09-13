English
    Lee Jung-jae wins best actor in a drama Emmy for 'Squid Game'

    Lee Jung-jae bested a crowded field: Jason Bateman for "Ozark," Brian Cox as the patriarch and Jeremy Strong as his son in "Succession," Bob Odenkirk for "Better Call Saul," and Adam Scott for "Severance."

    AFP
    September 13, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST
    South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for "Squid Game" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards.

    Lee Jung-jae won the Emmy for best actor in a drama series on Monday for his role in South Korean smash hit "Squid Game," becoming the first person to take the top award for a performance that was not in English.

    He bested a crowded field: Jason Bateman for "Ozark," Brian Cox as the patriarch and Jeremy Strong as his son in "Succession," Bob Odenkirk for "Better Call Saul," and Adam Scott for "Severance."
    AFP
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 08:23 am
