Lee Jung-jae wins best actor in a drama Emmy for 'Squid Game'

South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for "Squid Game" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards.

Lee Jung-jae won the Emmy for best actor in a drama series on Monday for his role in South Korean smash hit "Squid Game," becoming the first person to take the top award for a performance that was not in English.

He bested a crowded field: Jason Bateman for "Ozark," Brian Cox as the patriarch and Jeremy Strong as his son in "Succession," Bob Odenkirk for "Better Call Saul," and Adam Scott for "Severance."