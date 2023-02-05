 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Even if I sympathise with the Naxal ideology or the cause of Deepak Kumar, I do not support violence’: Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay

Deepali Singh
Feb 05, 2023 / 02:05 AM IST

The actor on playing a Naxal leader in the Sony LIV web-series 'Jehanabad' and the challenges that came with it.

Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay essays the role of a Naxal leader in the web-series 'Jehanabad: Of Love and War', streaming on Sony LIV.

Anything political excites Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The actor-director, who plays Naxal leader Deepak Kumar in Sony LIV’s recent show Jehanabad: Of Love and War, brings a certain fieriness as well as intrigue to the character. Here, he speaks about the show that is inspired by the real-life jailbreak that happened in Jehanabad in Bihar in 2005 which led to the escape of nearly 340 inmates, including 130 Naxalites. Edited excerpts from an interview:

Apart from your role in the show, what other boxes did the show tick for you?

Anything that concerns any chapter in the political history of the country or of the world is exciting for me. Also, I am a Bengali and I come from a very Left-leaning state. Bengal has had the radical Left and the constitutional Left. These stories of Left revolution and leaders have been handed down through generations as urban legends or folklore. The fact that someone is making a story on an incident which not many people might be aware of was exciting for me. There are problems that plague the very grassroot of the country and some people are trying to resolve those issues, but, maybe, their means or ways are not right. These stories need to be told.

This is not a traditional 'good guy vs bad guy' story. Your character Deepak Kumar is a Naxal leader who does resort to violence. How do you not judge a character when you are playing him?