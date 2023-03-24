 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'India Was the Only Country...': PM Modi Lauds CoWin Game-Changer in ‘The Vial – India’s Vaccine Story’

News18
Mar 24, 2023 / 10:04 PM IST

History TV18’s 60-minute documentary, titled The Vial – India’s Vaccine Story, is the first to feature PM Narendra Modi where he speaks in detail about India’s victory over the Covid-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ‘The Vial – India’s Vaccine Story’ --- History TV18’s brand new documentary about the country’s incredible Covid-19 vaccine journey. (Screengrab)

The mammoth task of vaccinating a billion-plus population, many in far-flung areas and rough terrain, against Covid-19 was accomplished primarily on the back of the game-changing CoWIN platform launched on January 16, 2021.

The interface has become so successful that the government is now planning to repurpose the CoWIN platform for India’s Universal Immunisation Programme and other national health programmes while continuing with its current function of recording Covid-19 vaccination and issuing certificates.

Follow India's vaccine story documentary on Histroy TV18 also on Twitter via #IndiaVaccineStory

In History TV18’s documentary titled The Vial – India’s Vaccine Story, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the role played by CoWin in India’s fight against Covid-19.

