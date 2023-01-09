English
    Grammys 2023: Trevor Noah goes for a threepeat of Grammy Award hosting

    Unemployment didn't last long for the comedian who recently left his post as host of the Comedy Central show, Noah will be hosting the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023.

    Associated Press
    New York / January 09, 2023 / 08:07 PM IST
    Trevor Noah will host the 65th Annual Grammy Awards 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5. (Image: @Trevornoah/Twitter)

    Unemployment didn't last long for Trevor Noah. He's hosting the Grammy Awards in early 2023.

    The comedian who recently left his post as host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central has been asked to be master of ceremonies on February 5, which will be his third time leading the Grammys.

    The ceremony will return to Los Angeles after last year relocating to Las Vegas because of rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. The show will be held at Crypto.com Arena.

    Beyoncé goes into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations, including her song Break My Soul earning nods for record and song of the year.

    Kendrick Lamar has the second-most nominations, with eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each picked up six.
    first published: Jan 9, 2023 08:03 pm