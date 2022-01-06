MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Anushka Sharma stars as cricketer Jhulan Goswami in 'Chakda Xpress'. Watch teaser

Actor Anushka Sharma, while announcing the project, said that in a cricketing country like India, women cricketers have to be given their due.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
Anushka Sharma said Jhulan Goswami has shown that passion and perseverance triumph over all difficulties. (Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by Anushka Sharma)

Anushka Sharma said Jhulan Goswami has shown that passion and perseverance triumph over all difficulties. (Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by Anushka Sharma)


Actor Anushka Sharma, who was last seen on the silver screen in 2018, on Thursday shared a snippet of her new project -- a biopic on Jhulan Goswami, the former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team.

Titled Chakda Express, the movies stars Sharma in the trailblazing cricketer’s role. Clean State Filmz, a production company owned by Sharma and her brother, has produced the movie. Filming for the project will begin soon.







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Hailing from West Bengal’s Chakdaha town, Goswami, 39, has a long list of accomplishments to her credit. She is ranked among the greatest women bowlers in the world.

Goswami has been honoured with the Padma Shri, Arjuna Award and the ICC Women’s Cricketer award.

Close

Related stories

Sharma, while announcing the biopic on Instagram, said that when Goswami decided to become a cricketer, it was difficult for women to even think of playing the sport. Goswami made her international cricket debut in 2002.

“From support systems, to facilities, to having a stable income from playing the game, to even having a future in cricket – very little propelled women of India to take up cricket as a profession. Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she [Goswami] stayed motivated to make her country proud,” Sharma wrote.

The actor added that Goswami shattered the stereotype that women could not chose cricket as a career. “Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women’s cricket back then.”

Sharma said it was an honour for her to bring Goswami’s story to the Indian audience. “As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due,” she added. “Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit.”

Sharma was last seen in the movie Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is married to cricketer Virat Kohli. The couple have a daughter, 11-month-old Vamika.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anushka Sharma #Bollywood #Jhulan Goswami
first published: Jan 6, 2022 02:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.