'Aarya' Season 2 is out. And we're set for weekend binge with Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen's “Aarya” is an official remake of popular Dutch crime-drama "Penoza". (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @thesushmitasen)

The second season of Sushmita Sen-starrer “Aarya” is out on Disney+ Hotstar and our weekend watch is sorted. The thriller web series, featuring Sushmita Sen in the titular role, marked the former Miss Universe’s return to acting last year with the first season of "Aarya".

The series is created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. The first season, which released in June 2020, won huge praise for its taut narrative and performances.

Hours after dropped on the OTT platform, viewers were out with their pop reviews on social media.

“Long wait yet worth waiting, @thesushmitasen one of most powerpacked actress Bollywood ever had,” Twitter user Shankar Thadani said, tagging the actor.

“Aarya” is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama "Penoza". The Indian adaptation on Disney+Hotstar revolves around Aarya Sareen, (Sen), a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh) is shot dead.

Sushmita Sen, whose last film appearance was in 2015 Bengali feature "Nirbaak", said she signed up for the series with no expectations, but that it soon turned into a passion project that resurrected her love for storytelling.

"When we made 'Aarya' season one, we made it with no expectations. We made it with a lot of heart. It's a huge 500 member team and we just put our life and soul into it, every single one of us. The way it was received was overwhelming, we didn't expect that. "It was, in so many ways, the resurrection of the art that I love I've fallen very passionately in love with the art of filmmaking again after a long time," the actor told "It was, in so many ways, the resurrection of the art that I love I've fallen very passionately in love with the art of filmmaking again after a long time," Sen, 46, said.

Ram Madhvani said creating "Aarya 2" was no mean task, given the challenges he faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were always on our toes especially during scripting, shooting, editing, etc. Filmmaking is about choices. Like, the choices that you make, you have to question yourself, is this correct, will people like it? All these things become questionable especially when you have the burden of success,” Madhvani said.

