English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Dramatic video captures collapse of 4-storey building in Mumbai

    A dramatic video has captured the moment a four-storey building in Mumbai’s Borivali suburb collapsed Friday afternoon.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 19, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST
    A building collapsed this afternoon in Mumbai's Borivali West (Image credit: FriyankP/Twitter)

    A building collapsed this afternoon in Mumbai's Borivali West (Image credit: FriyankP/Twitter)


    A dramatic video has captured the moment a four-storey building in Mumbai’s Borivali suburb collapsed Friday afternoon.

    The incident was reported from Saibaba Nagar in Borivali West at around 12.30 pm this afternoon. BMC officials said the building was in a dilapidated condition and had already been vacated. No injuries have been reported so far.

    At the time of writing, emergency services had reached the spot and begun checking to see if anyone could be trapped underneath the debris or injured in the building collapse.

    Widely-shared footage shows onlookers rushing for cover as the Gitanjali Apartments building crashed to the ground in Mumbai.

    Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the spot with at least eight fire engines after being alerted to the collapse. Ambulances were also dispatched to the site after the incident was reported.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Borivali #building collapse #mumbai
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 03:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.