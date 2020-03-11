Digvijaya Singh confident of Congress win during Kamal Nath govt's floor test: Report

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s resignation from the Congress party has set a political imbroglio in motion, with discussions and speculations coming in from all quarters.

Finally breaking his silence on the embarrassing development for the Grand Old Party, senior party leader Digvijaya Singh said there is no question of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath resigning yet.

With the resignation of former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with 22 MLAs loyal to him, the Kamal Nath government is set to lose majority. However, both the Chief Minister and Singh are confident of the government having the requisite number.

According to a report by The Hindu, Singh has pointed out that the resignations of the MLAs are yet to be accepted, so, technically the Congress government still enjoys majority support. Moreover, he said, the nation is in for a “surprise” when the floor test takes place.

Moving on to Scindia’s resignation, Singh said it is a culmination of events that might have led to this move, starting with the Gwalior royal’s defeat from Guna. He claimed the former Congress leader was already hobnobbing with top leaders of their Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and supported controversial decisions taken by the Centre, such as abrogation of Article 370.

Singh added that the defection took long to transpire because a faction of BJP leaders from MP felt they would be able to topple the Congress government without Scindia’s support. However, their attempts were allegedly thwarted by the state government, making the rebel leader joining the saffron party imperative for their win.

Singh added: “It is only after they failed that Amit Shah decided on Scindia ji and his supporters. So, 17 Congress MLAs, who were Scindia ji’s supporters, were helped by BJP leaders Arvind Bhadoria and Ashutosh Tiwari to go to Bengaluru.”

When asked why the Congress leadership did not reach out to Scindia if they were aware of the developments, he said they tried to speak to the latter, but phone calls were repeatedly dodged. He claimed that Kamal Nath was supposed to meet Scindia in Delhi last week but was informed that he is unwell and not in a condition to speak.

Singh further said discussions were even on to make Scindia either the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief or Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.