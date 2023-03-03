World Wildlife Day: 5 most endangered species on Earth

The Tapanuli orangutan. (Image credit: WWF)

World Wildlife Day is observed each year on March 3 to celebrate the planet's diverse flora and fauna as well as to draw attention to the species facing extinction.

"The day reminds us of the urgent need to step up the fight against wildlife crime and human-induced reduction of species, which have wide-ranging economic, environmental and social impacts," the United Nations said.

On World Wildlife Day 2023, we take a look at five of the world's most endangered species:

Javan Rhinoceros

There are only 75 Javan rhinos left in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund. This rarest species of rhinos is only found on the Indonesian island of Java.

Hunting and loss habitat loss have contributed to their decline.

(Image credit: AFP)

Amur Leopard

Most Amur leopards are found in Russia and China. Their population is a mere hundred but has been gradually stabilising and increasing.

(Image credit: AFP)

Sumatran tiger

Sumatran tigers are native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra. Their population is reported to be just 600. Increasing human population has led to the shrinking of their habitats as well as numbers.

(Image credit: AFP)

Mountain gorillas

Mountain gorillas, just over a 1,000 in number, are found in the mountainous areas of Congo, Rwanda and Uganda. The region's political instability and poverty are major threats to the species.

(Image credit: AFP)

The Tapanuli orangutan

Tapanuli orangutans are the world's most endangered great ape species -- less than 800 in the wild. There is only one isolated population of the apes, in Sumatra, according to WWF.

(Image credit: WWF)

Large-scale deforestation has been the major challenge to the species' survival.