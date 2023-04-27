Jiah Khan suicide case: Verdict on Sooraj Pancholi abetment on April 28

Jiah Khan, who made her debut starring opposite Amitabh Bachchan, was found dead at her Mumbai home in June 2013.

Nearly a decade after Bollywood actor Jiah Khan’s death, a special CBI court in Mumbai is expected to give its verdict on Friday. The 25-year-old was found dead at her home in Mumbai in June 2013. Her boyfriend, Sooraj Pancholi, has been charged for abetment to suicide.

Pancholi, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was arrested on the basis of a six-page letter, purportedly written by Jiah Khan, and booked him for “abetment to suicide”. In the note, a deeply hurt Khan has written about the "trauma and abuse" suffered at the hands of her lover (not mentioned by name in the letter).

It is speculated that a failed relationship with Sooraj Pancholi, led to her death by suicide.

Pancholi was subsequently released on bail.

Khan’s mother Rabia, a key prosecution witness in the case, told the CBI court that she believed it to be a case of murder and not suicide. The Bombay High Court had last year dismissed her petition seeking a fresh investigation into the case.

On Thursday, special CBI Judge AS Sayyad heard the final arguments of both sides and reserved his judgment in the case.

Jiah Khan is best known for her performance in Hindi film “Nishabd”, starring opposite Amitabh Bachchan for which she got a Filmfare Best Debutant nomination. She then appeared alongside Aamir Khan in AR Murugadoss's “Ghajini”, the Hindi remake of the director's own Tamil film of the same name. Later she appeared as a supporting actor in Sajid Khan's multi-starrer comedy film “Housefull” (2010). This was her last film.