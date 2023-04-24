English
    Canada-based Pakistani author Tarek Fatah passes away after prolonged illness

    Fatah was known for his progressive views on Islam.

    April 24, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST
    Tarak Fatah

    Tarak Fatah was born in Pakistan in 1949 and later migrated to Canada in the early 1980s. (FILE IMAGE)

    Canada-based Pakistani author and activist Tarek Fatah passed away on April 24 after prolonged illness. He was 73 years of age.


    Confirming the news, his daughter Natasha Fatah posted on Twitter, "Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. @TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him."

    The Canada-based writer was known for his progressive views on Islam.

    On Sunday, Natasha had tweeted about a "slow Sunday with dad", "listening to old Bollywood songs" and their "shared love for Mother India".

    "Enjoying a slow Sunday morning with my dad. Listening to old Bollywood songs and I’m wearing orange for our shared love for Mother India. And a hint of red for our adopted and adored home Canada," she had written.

    Fatah was born in Pakistan in 1949 and later migrated to Canada in the early 1980s.

    He has worked as a political activist, journalist, and television host in Canada and has authored several books, including "Chasing a Mirage: The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State" and "The Jew is Not My Enemy: Unveiling the Myths that Fuel Muslim Anti-Semitism"

    first published: Apr 24, 2023 06:38 pm