English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    This rare Mercedes-Benz is the most expensive car to ever be sold

    The auction of the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé took place in Stuttgart in Germany on May 5. The winning bid of $143 million was made by a private collector.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 20, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
    (Image credit: RM Sotheby's)

    (Image credit: RM Sotheby's)

    A rare Mercedes-Benz race car was auctioned for a massive $143 million earlier in May. It has become the most expensive car to ever be sold.

    The car, a Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé, is just one of the two created in 1955, its auctioneer RM Sotheby's said.

    "The remarkable 300 SLR was based on the hugely successful W 196 R Grand Prix car which won two World Championships in the hands of Juan Manuel Fangio," Sotheby's added, describing the car as one of the "great jewels of motoring history".

    The car's auction took place in Stuttgart in Germany on May 5. The winning bid was made by a private collector.

    “The private buyer has agreed that the 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé will remain accessible for public display on special occasions, while the second original 300 SLR Coupé remains in company ownership and will continue to be displayed at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart," said Marcus Breitschwerdt, head of Mercedes-Benz Heritage.

    Close

    Related stories

    Breitschwerdt added that Mercedes-Benz was proud to contribute to the effort of connecting "the past with the future of engineering and decarbonisation technology".

    Sotheby's Europe chairperson Oliver Barker said the auction house was "thrilled" to have sold a design and engineering masterpiece

    "Few ever dreamt that this great jewel of motoring history would ever come for sale, and how fitting that it should happen now, just as we embark on a new and exciting chapter with our partners at RM Sotheby’s," Barker added.

    Peter Wallman from RM Sotheby's said words could not do justice to the significance of the sale.

    "It’s reasonable to say that nobody ever imagined that this car would ever be offered for sale, so for Mercedes-Benz to ask RM Sotheby’s to conduct the auction was an absolute honour," he added.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #auctions #cars #Mercedes-Benz #Sotheby's
    first published: May 20, 2022 09:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.