Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 05:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushant Singh Rajput to be cremated at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai

As per Sushant Singh Rajput's spokesperson, the actor's last rites will be performed after his father reaches Mumbai from Patna.

Image: PTI
Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites will take place on Monday at a crematorium in suburban Vile Parle, the actor's spokesperson said.

Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said on Sunday. He was 34.

Close

As per Rajput's spokesperson, the actor's last rites will be performed after his father reaches Mumbai from Patna.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cremation will be held today at the Vile Parle West crematorium, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Rajput's last screen appearance was Nitesh Tiwari-directed 2019 film "Chhichhore".

Correction: The earlier version of this copy erroneously mentioned Pawan Hans crematorium. Pawan Hans has clarified that it has nothing to do with the crematorium, which is located 700 metres from its hub office in the suburb. The error is regretted.
