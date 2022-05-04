SpiceJet flight runs into technical snag again days after turbulence left several injured

SpiceJet said the Chennai-Durgapur flight was delayed due to operational reasons.

A week after severe turbulence on a SpiceJet flight left 14 people injured, the airline carrier again ran into trouble last night. SpiceJet’s SG-331 developed some engine issues and took off after a nearly 6.5-hour delay. The Durgapur-bound flight had to return to Chennai minutes after taking off and finally left for its destination early in the morning today much to passengers’ woes.

The Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft has now been grounded and has prompted investigation by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), several reports say.

Miffed passengers tweeted rigorously asking about updates of the flight.

“Hi SpiceJet, can you please let me know what is going on with your flight No SG331 from Chennai to Durgapur, why this flight land in Chennai, my family is travelling with this flight. And customer support option is not available from last 1 hr,” a man tweeted last night.

SpiceJet responded soon after.



As checked, the flight is operational as per the revised timings. In case of changes (if any), all passengers shall be notified in prior. Please connect with our airport staff for any immediate assistance.

— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 3, 2022



Hye @flyspicejet @AAI_Official @airsewa_MoCA , what is Actually happen I don’t know , Flight no SG331 from Chennai to Durgapur. Anyone can let me know. pic.twitter.com/ofefY6zFZ9

— Krrishna Kr Singh (@R_Krrishnaa) May 3, 2022

“As checked, the flight is affected due to operational reasons and shall depart at 2150 hrs. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. You are requested to keep a check on the flight,” the airline tweeted.

The plane was a Boeing 737 Max, which resumed operations in December 2020 two years after they were grounded across the world following two major crashes that left hundreds dead. New training protocols for pilots and revamping the plane followed for the next couple years in the US and the ban was lifted in India in 2021.

A Mumbai-Durgapur SpiceJet flight on May 1 witnessed severe turbulence, videos of which went viral on social media.

Read the full story: Frightening video from turbulence-hit SpiceJet plane. At least 12 passengers injured



Extreme turbulence in a flight between Mumbai to Durgapur. I can feel what's going on in the minds of passengers when oxygen masks are coming down.

Airline was SpiceJet. Again it was B737 MAX. Never travelling in this aircraft.

But thankfully no major accident. #SpiceJet pic.twitter.com/j7225Ag0UZ — Yuvraj Sharma (@SharmaYuv1) May 1, 2022

A frightening video from the plane captured panic among passengers. It showed fallen cabin baggage and passengers’ belongings scattered on the plane’s floor. SpiceJet said it regretted and incident, adding that it was helping with the treatment of injured passengers.The DGCA ordered a multidisciplinary team to probe the incident as well.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes