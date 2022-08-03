'Slumdog Millionaire' star Dev Patel helped stop knife fight in Australia

English actor Dev Patel.

English actor Dev Patel recently helped break up a violent fight between two people in Australia, according to a Guardian report.

The incident took place on August 1 at service station in Adelaide, the police said. They added that many witnesses had tried to intervene in the fight between a man and a woman but she still managed to stab him in the chest.

Among the witnesses were Dev Patel and his group of friends, the actor's representatives told Variety magazine.

“Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight," they said, adding that the actor and his friends stayed with the victim till first responders arrived at the scene.

Ambulance officers treated the man on site before taking him to the Royal Adelaide Hospital. His injuries were not life threatening, the police said.

Patel's spokespersons indicated that the crime was against a member of a marginalised group.

"There are no heroes in this situation and sadly this specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve," they were quoted as saying by Variety.

The actor was later questioned by the police in connection with the incident, Australian media reported.



Patel's spokespersons said they hope media attention to the story helps bring positive change.

“The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large,” they added.

The police have arrested the attacker and charged her with "aggravated assault causing harm".

Patel shot to fame with Danny Boyle's 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire, which went on to win several Oscars. He has also appeared in critically-acclaimed movies like Lion and Hotel Mumbai.