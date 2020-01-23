App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | India ranked 72nd in Talent Competitiveness Index

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation M Saraswathy to discuss India's achievement in the region.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India leaped eight spots to reach the 72nd rank in the Global Talent Competitive Index (GTCI) 2020. The index, based on research done by INSEAD in partnership with The Adecco Group and Google, ranked Switzerland, USA and Singapore in the top-three positions.

This index primarily ranks the ability of nations to attract, grow and retain talent. From central and southern Asia, India, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka occupied the top three spots.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation M Saraswathy to discuss India's achievement in the region.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #Jobs india #video

