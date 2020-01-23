Reporter's Take | India ranked 72nd in Talent Competitiveness Index

India leaped eight spots to reach the 72nd rank in the Global Talent Competitive Index (GTCI) 2020. The index, based on research done by INSEAD in partnership with The Adecco Group and Google, ranked Switzerland, USA and Singapore in the top-three positions.

This index primarily ranks the ability of nations to attract, grow and retain talent. From central and southern Asia, India, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka occupied the top three spots.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation M Saraswathy to discuss India's achievement in the region.