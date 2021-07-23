MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Mapped: Foreign satellites launched by ISRO

India has launched 342 foreign satellites into space from 34 countries through its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle till date. Here is the lowdown.

Chaitanya Mallapur
July 23, 2021 / 06:06 PM IST
Image: Twitter/@isro

Image: Twitter/@isro

From transporting and assembling rockets and payloads on bicycles and bullock carts to having launched more than 300 satellites from different countries, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has traversed a remarkable journey over the years.

India is credited to having launched 342 foreign customer satellites into space from 34 countries through its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) till date. The last launch was on February 28, 2021, when PSLV-C51 carried one Brazilian and 13 American satellites.

ISRO provides launch service to international customers through its PSLV rocket. The first such commercial service was initiated onboard PSLV-C2 on May 26, 1999, with the launch of KITSAT-3 of the Republic of Korea and DLR-TUBSAT of Germany along with India’s IRS-P4 (OCEANSAT).

On February 15, 2017, India set a record by launching 104 satellites on a single rocket (PSLV-C37), of which 101 co-passenger satellites were international customers: the USA (96), the Netherlands (1), Switzerland (1), Israel (1), Kazakhstan (1) and the UAE (1).

The previous record was held by Russia of launching 37 satellites onboard the Dnepr rocket in June 2014. In March this year, Russia put 38 satellites in space from 18 countries.

Close

Related stories

Here’s a look at international satellites launched by ISRO:

INT SAT_Final

In 2017, as many as 130 foreign satellites were launched by ISRO's PSLV, the most in a year, followed by 2018 (60) and 2019 (50).

Over five years ending 2018-19, ISRO has generated a revenue of Rs 1,245 crore launching satellites from about 20 countries.

The PSLV rocket is India’s third generation launch vehicle and the first to be equipped with liquid stages. The PSLV has “emerged as the reliable and versatile workhorse launch vehicle,” adding to its credit the successful launch of Chandrayaan-1 in 2008 as well as Mars Orbiter Spacecraft in 2013.
Chaitanya Mallapur is a Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
Tags: #India #ISRO #satellites #space
first published: Jul 23, 2021 06:06 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.