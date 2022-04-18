English
    Maharashtra DGP, Mumbai top cop will draft guidelines on using loudspeakers: Dilip Walse Patil

    Dilip Walse Patil’s comments came amid the demand raised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the BJP for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

    PTI
    April 18, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST
    Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray (File image: PTI)

    Maharashtra director general of police and Mumbai police commissioner will prepare guidelines on the use of loudspeakers which will be issued in a couple of days, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Monday.

    Walse Patil’s comments came amid the demand raised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the BJP for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

    "The state’s director general of police (Rajnish Seth) and Mumbai CP (Sanjay Pandey) will sit together and prepare guidelines (over the use of loudspeakers) for the state. These guidelines will be issued in a day or two. All will have to implement them,” he told reporters.

    MNS chief Raj Thackeray had asked the MVA government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3 arguing that members of other communities are unwillingly forced to listen to the prayers of Muslims due to the loud sound.

    He had threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques in a higher volume after May 3.

    The BJP has supported Raj Thackeray’s demand.

    Walse Patil said the Home department and the police are keeping a close watch on the present situation in the state.

    Strict action will be taken if any individual or organisation tries to create a communal divide and vitiate the atmosphere, he added.



    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Dilip Walse Patil #India #loudspeaker #Maharashtra #Raj Thackeray
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 01:58 pm
