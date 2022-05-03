English
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India's Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    Maharashtra court issues non-bailable warrant against Raj Thackeray in 14-year-old case

    In 2008, Raj Thackeray was booked under sections 109 and 117 (abetment of offence) of IPC for allegedly making inflammatory speeches.

    PTI
    May 03, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST
    File image: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray (Image: PTI)

    A court in western Maharashtra’s Sangli district has issued a non-bailable warrant against MNS chief Raj Thackeray in connection with a 14-year-old case.

    In 2008, Thackeray was booked under sections 109 and 117 (abetment of offence) of IPC for allegedly making inflammatory speeches.

    While issuing the non-bailable warrant on April 6, Judicial Magistrate, First Class at Shirala in Sangli district asked Mumbai police commission to arrest the MNS chief and present him before the court.

    The judge issued the warrant against Thackeray and another MNS leader Shirish Parkar through Mumbai police commissioner and Kherwadi police station respectively as they failed to produce themselves before the court during the case proceeding, said assistant public prosecutor, Jyoti Patil.

    She said the court has asked police to implement the warrant before June 8 and produce both the leaders before the court.

    In 2008, MNS workers had staged a protest in Shirala against the arrest of Thackeray in an agitation seeking priority for local youth in jobs.

    A local MNS functionary claimed there was a government rule which states that political cases prior to 2012 should be withdrawn. However, this case is being raked up as Thackeray raised the issue of loudspeakers atop mosques, he added.



    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Raj Thackeray
    first published: May 3, 2022 03:17 pm
