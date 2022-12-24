Japan prosecutors to indict suspected Abe assassin - Report

Defense soldiers in white uniforms took Abe's ashes and placed them on a pedestal filled with white and yellow chrysanthemum flowers and decorations. (Source: AP)

Japanese prosecutors have decided to indict the man suspected of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo news agency and other Japanese media reported on Saturday.

The decision follows psychiatric examination of the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 42-year-old.

Abe was killed with a handmade gun during an election campaign in July.

Yamagami's detention for mental examination will end on January 10, and Nara prosecutors will likely indict him by January 13, according to Kyodo. The prosecutors were not immediately available for comment on Saturday.