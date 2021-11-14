MARKET NEWS

In view of tension in some parts of Maharashtra, CrPC section 144 imposed in Pune

The order, issued by Collector Rajesh Deshmukh, prohibits people from disseminating messages and posts on social media platforms that could create communal rifts among groups, as well as holding meetings etc, an official said.

PTI
November 14, 2021 / 05:52 PM IST
Representational Image

The Pune district administration on Sunday imposed section 144 of the CrPC in view of the stone-pelting that took place in some parts of Maharashtra recently post protests on Friday against the violence in Tripura in late October.

The order, issued by Collector Rajesh Deshmukh, prohibits people from disseminating messages and posts on social media platforms that could create communal rifts among groups, as well as holding meetings etc, an official said.

"It will be in force from the midnight of November 14 till November 20. As per the order, spreading messages etc through social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Whatsapp, which could create a communal rift in the society, is prohibited. Holding a meeting or assembly of five or more people, putting up hoardings and posters that could create communal tension are prohibited,” he informed.

Violators will be prosecuted under section 188 of IPC, the official added.
PTI
first published: Nov 14, 2021 05:52 pm

