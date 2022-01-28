In-Depth | Explained: Why the geopolitical tensions in Yemen are a matter of concern for India

Trouble began in the war-torn, impoverished country when Houthi rebels -- a Zaydi Shia tribe with military experience living in North Yemen -- launched an offensive to oust the Saudi Arabia-backed government led by Abdurrabbu Mansoor Hadi. Throughout, they had the latent support of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), who were providing them with military equipment and training.

The Arabs interpreted this as an act of Iranian aggression and soon its long-time ally, the United Arab Emirates, joined forces to help the incumbent government and its supporters in the southern part of the country. With time, however, demoralised by the deaths of its citizens due to frequent skirmishes, the UAE began phasing out its sway as a power broker in Yemen. By 2019, the nation announced its complete departure but continued to support Saudi Arabia from behind the scenes.

Tension escalated again this year, when the UAE-backed forces marched towards Shabwah to prevent the Houthis from gaining control over the strategically important province of Marib. The counterattack from the rebels shattered years of diplomatic intentions and efforts to broker peace between Iran and the Saudis and the UAE.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies first engaged in a direct conflict with Yemen in March 2015, hoping to bring back Riyadh’s ally and former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi in power. The war, which the United Nations describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, failed to achieve its goal. The outcome was only deadlock, death, and destitution of a population that was already dealing with abject poverty.

The war is yet to subside as the coalition is convinced that the military might will suffice in bringing a political resolution. On December 26, Turki Al-Malki, the Arab Coalition’s spokesperson, had told the Al Monitor, “The political solution is the best option for the crisis in Yemen, but the military tool seeks to achieve this goal.”

He had also said that the coalition “avoided attacking many targets in Sanaa because civilians are a priority for the coalition, and the [Houthis] have to remove all weapons from civilian sites. We take the decision when and where to target the Houthi capabilities.”

Meanwhile, the Yemenis are prepared to deal with another year of deaths and destruction.

According to the UN Yemen has the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The Civil War began in 2015 continues which has resulted in 4.3 million people being left homeless and 14 million people at risk of starvation and outbreaks of deadly diseases. (Image: Reuters)