I-T dept conducts searches at 40 premises of Everest Spices

The Mumbai investigation wing of the Income Tax Department has conducted searches at 40 premises of Everest Spices on November 29, a source told Moneycontrol.

The company, which is located Mumbai’s suburbs, is come under the department’s scanner for indulging in bogus billing, another source said, adding that the searches may continue for a couple of days.

Everest Masala is India’s largest selling spice brand offering more than 45 masala variants: both pure and blends. The company sell their products across India and in over 58 countries across the world including the US, the UK, Africa, UAE, Singapore and Australia.