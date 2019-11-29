App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

I-T dept conducts searches at 40 premises of Everest Spices

The company, which is located Mumbai’s suburbs, is come under the department’s scanner for indulging in bogus billing

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
income tax department mumbai
income tax department mumbai

 

The Mumbai investigation wing of the Income Tax Department has conducted searches at 40 premises of Everest Spices on November 29, a source told Moneycontrol.

The company, which is located Mumbai’s suburbs, is come under the department’s scanner for indulging in bogus billing, another source said, adding that the searches may continue for a couple of days.

Close

Everest Masala is India’s largest selling spice brand offering more than 45 masala variants: both pure and blends. The company sell their products across India and in over 58 countries across the world including the US, the UK, Africa, UAE, Singapore and Australia.

Moneycontrol is unable to connect with the company’s management and will update this story on receiving a response.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #Business #Everest Masala #Everest Spices #Income Tax Department

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.