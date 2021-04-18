COVID-19 second wave | Tamil Nadu govt imposes night curfew, issues new guidelines to tackle surging cases

Representational Image

The Tamil Nadu government on April 18 imposed a state-wide night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am beginning April 20, 2021.

The state government has banned inter and intra-state travel of both private and public vehicles during the night curfew. Only essential services will be allowed to operate during this time and media personnel, petrol pumps, and continuous process industries have been exempted from the rule. Transport for emergencies, to travel to and from airports and railway stations, have also been exempted from the night curfew.

The Tamil Nadu government has also postponed Class 12 board examinations and announced that college, university exams, and classes will be conducted online.

Additionally, a full lockdown will be observed on Sundays across the state, when only essential services will be allowed. Parcel facility will also be allowed from hotels from 6 am to 10 am, 12 pm to 3 pm, and 6 pm to 9 pm on Sundays.

Visits to beaches, zoos, and other tourist destinations like the Nilgiris, Yercaud, and Kodaikkanal have been banned for the meanwhile.

The state government has further put a cap of 100 attendees for weddings and 50 for funerals.

In IT firms, 50 percent employees will be allowed to report to work, the rest will have to work from home.

Tea shops, restaurants, grocery stores, jewellery stores, big format stores, etc will be allowed to function only with 50 percent capacity and will have to down shutters by 9 pm.