you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cops rescue newborn girl abandoned in Noida amid coronavirus lockdown

The infant girl, who is 3-4 day old, was rescued by Noida Police after a passer-by alerted authorities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across India, a newborn infant was found abandoned in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Tuesday evening. Police personnel found the newborn baby near the Sector-122 Prithla roundabout, reported DNA.

Wrapped in pink towels, the girl, who is barely 2-3 days old, was left at the pavement on the side of the road. People walking across the road heard her cries and managed to spot her. Luckily, stray dogs in the area had not attacked the child.

After the Noida Police was informed, a team of cops arrived on the spot and contacted the CHILDLINE India Foundation.

Close

The girl has been admitted at the Kailash Hospital in Noida. After getting clearance from the district administration, she will be sent to Mathura Care Centre.

A police official said someone took advantage of the lockdown and left the baby on the side of the road. A probe has been launched in this matter.

The lockdown, which was imposed from March 25 to April 14 and then extended to May 3, aims to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 04:46 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus updates #Covid 19 latest news #Covid-19 #India #Noida #Uttar Pradesh

