Centre proscribes ISIS as terrorist organisation: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

The Central Government has also proscribed the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) or Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Daesh as a Terrorist Organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Moneycontrol News
August 10, 2021 / 02:01 PM IST

Minister of state Home Nityanand Rai, on August 10, said in a written reply to Lok Sabha that the Central government had proscribed the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) or Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Daesh as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

ISIS is a militant group and has formed unrecognized proto-state that follows a Salafi jihadist doctrine. The group has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the United Nations. ISIS is known for its videos of beheadings and other types of executions.

Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is an Indian law aimed at prevention of unlawful activities associations in India. Its main objective was to make powers available for dealing with activities directed against the integrity and sovereignty of India.
