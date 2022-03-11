English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    CBSE term-II board exams for Class 10 and 12 from April 26

    Term I exams have already been held, while the term-II exams commence from April 26 for both classes.

    PTI
    March 11, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that the term-II board exams for Class 10 and 12 will commence from April 26.

    Last year, the CBSE had announced that board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms.

    Term I exams have already been held, while the term-II exams commence from April 26 for both classes.

    While releasing the date sheets for term-II exams, the Board said on Friday that it has given a considerable gap between two exams keeping in mind that the schools were closed due to the pandemic.

    "As the schools were closed due to pandemic which has led to learning losses, therefore, more gap has been given between the two examinations in almost all the subjects in both the classes,” it said.

    Close

    It also said that other competitive examinations including JEE-Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet.

    "These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 35,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject examinations of a student fall on the same date,” it said.
    PTI
    Tags: #CBSE #Class 10 exams #Class 12 exams #Current Affairs #education #exams #India
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 04:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.