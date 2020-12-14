PlusFinancial Times
Business Insight | How RBI's new measures will make high-value transactions via RTGS, cheques safer

Recent steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India with regards to Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) and cheque payments are set to make high-value payments and transactions simpler and safer. Watch the video to know more.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2020 / 08:29 PM IST
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bank #RTGS #video
first published: Dec 14, 2020 08:28 pm

