MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    8.72 lakh vacant posts in government departments: Centre

    As many as 9,10,153 vacancies existed as on March 1, 2019 and 6,83,823 as on March 1, 2018, according to a written reply given by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

    February 03, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST
    File image of the Parliament building in New Delhi (Image: PTI)

    File image of the Parliament building in New Delhi (Image: PTI)

    There were over 8.72 lakh vacant posts in central government departments as on March 1, 2020, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

    As many as 9,10,153 vacancies existed as on March 1, 2019 and 6,83,823 as on March 1, 2018, according to a written reply given by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

    There were 8,72,243 vacant posts in central government departments as on March 1, 2020, the reply said.

    Three major recruiting agencies — Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have carried out 2,65,468 recruitment during 2018-19 and 2020-21, it said.
    Tags: #Budget Session of Parliament #Current Affairs #India #Jitendra Singh
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 04:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.