English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

425 corruption cases registered by CBI in 2020: Centre

In 2019, the federal probe agency registered 396 cases. In 2018, 460 cases were registered.

PTI
March 10, 2021 / 06:39 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


The Central Bureau of Investigation registered 425 cases of corruption in 2020, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In 2019, the federal probe agency registered 396 cases. In 2018, 460 cases were registered.
"Total number of corruption cases registered by CBI in current year i.e. in 2021 till 31.01.2021 is 39," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.
PTI
TAGS: #CBI #Central Bureau of Investigation #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha
first published: Mar 10, 2021 06:39 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.