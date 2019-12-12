App
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | US Fed keeps policy rate unchanged

The Fed has preferred to wait for an impact of previous rate cuts on the US economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As widely anticipated, the US Federal Reserve decided to keep the policy rate unchanged in its December meet, following three consecutive rate cuts.

Considering the Fed has preferred to wait for a delayed impact of previous rate cuts on the economy, it could resuming the rate hike cycle, after credible improvement in inflation.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand what this means for emerging markets like India.

Close
Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 04:52 pm

tags #US Fed #US Federal Reserve #video

