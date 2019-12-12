3-Point Analysis | US Fed keeps policy rate unchanged

The Fed has preferred to wait for an impact of previous rate cuts on the US economy.
As widely anticipated, the US Federal Reserve decided to keep the policy rate unchanged in its December meet, following three consecutive rate cuts.
Considering the Fed has preferred to wait for a delayed impact of previous rate cuts on the economy, it could resuming the rate hike cycle, after credible improvement in inflation.
Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand what this means for emerging markets like India.
Watch the video for more.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 12, 2019 04:52 pm