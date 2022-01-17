MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

15 dengue cases in first two weeks of January in Delhi: Civic body

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases, the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015, and 23 deaths were reported.

PTI
January 17, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST

At least 15 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital in the first two weeks of January this year, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases, the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015, and 23 deaths were reported.

According to the civic report, a total of 15 dengue cases have been recorded this year till January 15.

For the January 1-15 period, no cases were recorded in the preceding three years, while one case was logged in 2017 and three in 2018, it said.

Close

In the years prior to 2021, the total dengue cases reported were — 4431 (2016), 4726 (2017), 2798 (2018), 2036 (2019) and 1072 (2020), as per the report.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, when the number of dengue cases reported had crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

The number of dengue fatalities logged in 2021 was the highest in the national capital since 2016, when the officially reported death count was 10.

Delhi had recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 each in 2017 and 2016.

According to the report, no cases of malaria and chikungunya have been reported so far this year.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi #dengue #Health #India
first published: Jan 17, 2022 02:52 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.