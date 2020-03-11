App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 06:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

132 scientists left DRDO on personal grounds in last 5 years: Govt

In a written reply, Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Defense, said in 2015, 37 scientists quit the organisation, followed by 38 in 2016, 22 in 2017, 17 in 2018 and 18 in 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A total of 132 scientists left the Defence Research Development Organisation in the last five years on personal grounds, the government informed the Lok Sabha on March 11.

He said financial incentives have been increased to arrest brain drain and make the career of scientists in DRDO more lucrative.

Scientists with grade 'B' to 'D' are granted Rs 22,500 per annum as professional update allowance. Scientists 'E' & 'F' are given Rs 45,000 per annum, while grade 'G' and above get Rs 67,500 per annum professional update allowance, he said.

The minister said DRDO follows Merit based Flexible Complementing Scheme (FCS) for Defence Research Development Services (DRDS) cadre, where promotions are based purely on merit without any linkage to availability of vacancies or seniority.

The merit is assessed by the duly constituted Assessment Board for the purpose, he added.

The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has conventional parity with Departments of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Space.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 05:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #DRDO #India #Lok Sabha

