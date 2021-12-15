MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

When Chanel boss Leena Nair got a ‘kick in the pants’ from mentor Indra Nooyi

With the Chanel top job, Leena Nair is the second woman with Indian roots to become a global CEO after Indra Nooyi.

Shylaja Varma
December 15, 2021 / 11:57 AM IST
Chanel global CEO Leena Nair calls Indra Nooyi her friend and mentor.

Chanel global CEO Leena Nair calls Indra Nooyi her friend and mentor.

Leena Nair, Chanel’s new global CEO is the second woman with Indian roots to become a global CEO after former PepsiCo chief Indra Nooyi. The French fashion house on Tuesday announced Nair’s appointment, making her Chanel’s first Indian-origin boss.

In her previous role, Leena Nair, 52, was Unilever’s first woman, first Asian and youngest Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

She considers Nooyi her friend and mentor.

“I'm so proud to call her a mentor and friend,” Nair had said in October, during an interaction between the two corporate leaders as they discussed Nooyi’s memoir.

“All of you know me as pretty confident. But let me tell you, there have been a couple of times I’ve asked questions to Indra… ‘am I good enough or why me’. She has given me the proverbial kick in the pants to go and get over myself and get back my confidence and given me the shake-up that all of us need from time to time,” Nair said.

Close

Related stories

Indra Nooyi, 66, became the rare woman and person of colour to reach the highest levels of corporate power when she became the CEO of PepsiCo in 2006. She worked at the food and beverage giant for 24 years, 12 of them as CEO, before stepping down in 2018.

During her interaction with Nair, Nooyi had said, “She (Leena Nair) is what I call a kickass executive. She is fantastic.”

Nair recalled how Nooyi instantly agreed to mentor her. “I remember, I reached out to you and said, Indra, will you be my mentor? And you said yes. I was so shocked for a couple of days, saying she really said yes,” the Chanel boss said.

With her appointment at Chanel, Nair joins the ranks of Indian-origin executives such as Parag Agrawal, Sundar Pichai and Sadya Nadella, helming global companies.

Read: What Leena Nair said after becoming Chanel's first Indian-origin global CEO

Nair joined Hindustan Unilever in 1992 after graduating from one of the top B-schools India - the Xavier School of Management - with a gold medal.

Leena Nair completed her schooling in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur before she earned a degree in electronics engineering from Walchand College of Engineering in Maharashtra’s Sangli.

In the early years of her career, she began working at different factories of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) in West Bengal capital Kolkata, Tamil Nadu's Ambattur and Maharashtra's Taloja.

In 1996, she was appointed as Employee Relations Manager by HUL, and elevated as HR manager of Hindustan Lever India by 2000.
Shylaja Varma
Tags: #Chanel #Indra Nooyi #Leena Nair #PepsiCo
first published: Dec 15, 2021 10:07 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.