Bengaluru entrepreneur's response to a scammer offering a job on WhatsApp is viral

Udita Pal is the co-founder of Salt, a fintech platform based in Bengaluru. (Image: i_Udita/Twitter)

The internet is a breeding ground for scams, and with the increasing use of digital systems, scammers are coming up with new and creative ways to dupe unsuspecting individuals. However, what happens when someone decides to turn the tables on the scammer? That's exactly what entrepreneur Udita Pal did when she received a fake job offer through WhatsApp.

Udita Pal is the co-founder of Salt, a fintech platform based in Bengaluru that facilitates international transactions. She recently took to Twitter to share her experience of being scammed and how she handled the situation. The scammer offered her a fake job and asked her to like and subscribe to a YouTube video to get paid. The message from the scammer read, "You don't have to pay any fee, you just have to spend a few minutes on your mobile phone, and you will get one hundred and fifty!"

However, instead of falling for the scam, Pal decided to have a little fun. She responded to the scammer, saying, "okay doing," and then shared a screenshot of a different YouTube video with a hilarious title "Caught some idiot trying to scam." Her response left the internet in splits, and her post with screenshots of the chat has since gone viral.



I’m going to hell for this pic.twitter.com/84CK3v7HlM — Udita Pal (@i_Udita) May 5, 2023

Pal's approach to dealing with the scammer was both humorous and creative. Her witty response not only helped her avoid falling for the scam but also entertained thousands of people on social media. Her post has garnered over 1,300 likes and several reactions, with users flooding the comment section with laughing emojis and praises for her chat.

One user even shared their own experience of being offered the same job opportunity and said, "Now, I'm planning to retire early." Another user jokingly suggested that Udita Pal should have offered the scammer Salt for their cross-border payments to their employees who are busy liking YouTube videos from abroad.

In today's digital age, it's essential to be vigilant and cautious when it comes to online scams. However, Udita Pal's experience shows that humour and creativity can be powerful tools to combat scams and expose scammers.