AIIMS PG 2020 Entrance Exam revised schedule released

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) PG 2020 Entrance examinations revised schedule was released by the administration on its official website late last week.

The fresh schedule for the July 2020 session is available on the official website of AIIMS -- aiimsexam.org. The PG entrance examination for MD/MS and MDS will be conducted from June 6 to 12, as per the new schedule, while the exams for MBiotech will be conducted from June 6 to 10.

Apart from theory exams, all other exams – such as practical, clinical, viva-voce -- will likely be conducted from June 16 to 25, and the dates, venue, and time for those will be decided by the respective departments.

As per the official notification, the entrance exam will be of three hours, beginning at 9:30 am and ending at 12:30 pm.

The board will release further details of the entrance examinations in the days to come and has advised candidates to keep checking its official website for the same.