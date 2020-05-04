App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AIIMS PG 2020 Entrance Exam revised schedule released

The AIIMS PG entrance examination for MD/MS and MDS will be conducted from June 6 to 12, as per the new schedule

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) PG 2020 Entrance examinations revised schedule was released by the administration on its official website late last week.

The fresh schedule for the July 2020 session is available on the official website of AIIMS -- aiimsexam.org. The PG entrance examination for MD/MS and MDS will be conducted from June 6 to 12, as per the new schedule, while the exams for MBiotech will be conducted from June 6 to 10.

Apart from theory exams, all other exams – such as practical, clinical, viva-voce -- will likely be conducted from June 16 to 25, and the dates, venue, and time for those will be decided by the respective departments.

Close

As per the official notification, the entrance exam will be of three hours, beginning at 9:30 am and ending at 12:30 pm.

related news

The board will release further details of the entrance examinations in the days to come and has advised candidates to keep checking its official website for the same.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 4, 2020 01:32 pm

tags #AIIMS PG 2020 Entrance Exam #AIIMS PG 2020 entrance exam schedule #All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) #Medical Entrance Exam

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic: From A to Z, here's a glossary to help you brush up your COVID-19 vocabulary

Coronavirus pandemic: From A to Z, here's a glossary to help you brush up your COVID-19 vocabulary

Coronavirus crisis | Dos and Don'ts for lockdown 3.0

Coronavirus crisis | Dos and Don'ts for lockdown 3.0

Coronavirus impact | Smartphone shipments in India hit zero in April 2020

Coronavirus impact | Smartphone shipments in India hit zero in April 2020

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.